I would add my endorsement of John Luepke for the Fifth District of Nicollet County's commissioner.
He is the best choice as he is a lifelong resident of the county, he knows his constituents because he actively goes out to them for feedback. He may not always win for you, but he will honestly try and he will listen to you at any time.
Luepke knows how to work through all the government authorities to solve a problem.
For example, the Swan Lake water level control controversy. When things gets frustrating, he has the patience to stick with it for you.
This office is particularly important to each individual in their district. It is like insurance that you hope you don’t need, but is always there for you. As our commissioners have served well in the past, elect Luepke to continue to serve you in the future.
Norm Kopp
Nicollet County
