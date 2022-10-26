John Luepke and I developed a professional relationship serving on a local school board. John considered every “fact and figure” and made well thought out decisions before voting on any issue.
His insight into important issues was only surpassed by his dedication to serving the students, teachers and staff of the local school.
His business management experience is evident and appreciated by others as John served on a variety of community, county and Minnesota statewide boards.
The men and women who serve on local township boards have high regard for John and consider it a pleasure to serve together with him while meeting the needs of constituents.
John is grateful for the work done by the Nicollet County veterans staff and appreciates their close working relationship.
I plan to vote for John Luepke this election and encourage others to do so. We need men and women of integrity in every elected office.
Daniel Loe
Belgrade Township
