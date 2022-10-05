John Luepke is running for re-election as our 5th District Nicollet County commissioner. John has been a lifelong resident of Nicollet County whom we have known for many years. He is an honest and forward thinking asset to the county.
As commissioner for the past five years, John has gone out of his way to go to bat for the citizens of District 5 and to make sure that our needs and concerns are addressed in a prompt and forceful manner.
Please join us in voting to re-elect John Luepke on Nov. 8.
Lloyd and Sue Hoffmann
New Ulm
