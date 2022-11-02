John Luepke has served the people of Nicollet County well and deserves another term as commissioner.
He works hard to find solutions that benefit not only the residents of his district but the entire county. He has done the research, asked the tough questions and many times, has gone out and physically looked at a situation or issue before making a decision.
Commissioner Luepke does his homework and is very worthy of another term.
Robert Hulke
New Ulm
