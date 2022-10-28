I would like to recommend re-electing John Luepke for Nicollet County commissioner.
We recently had a county drainage ditch project cross our property on Swan Lake. Luepke made numerous visits to the site and was very informative and helpful with the project planning.
At the end, we had some road damage and drainage issues. Luepke was very persuasive at the meetings that these issues be corrected. We were very satisfied with the end results.
I was very impressed with his interest, concern and follow-up. I highly recommend his re-election.
Ronny Cordes
New Ulm
