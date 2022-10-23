I urge you to vote for John Luepke on Nov. 8 for District 5 Nicollet County commissioner.
Luepke has spent his lifetime serving his church, family and area organizations.
As a county commissioner, he has the largest area to represent. He is always available to hear your concerns and will always get you an answer.
He makes sure he is informed on as many issues as possible. He votes the way he thinks the people he represents would want him to vote. He is fiscally responsible.
Please give your vote to Luepke on Nov. 8.
Gerald Fitzner
Courtland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.