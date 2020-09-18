This letter is to endorse John Luepke for re-election as a Nicollet County commissioner.
Luepke receives blame for County Road 12 north of Courtland still being underwater. In reality, he was one of the first people to try to avoid flooding. He was in dialogue with DNR officials about a year before the road flooded. He was the driving force along with the Courtland Fire Department to facilitate a meeting with the DNR, Fire Department, area township officers, county officials and area landowners in the first days of 2018.
The road has been submerged since the end of April 2018. The Fire Department and Luepke were putting emergency services as a priority. The problem is that he was the only one from the county government that wanted to pursue a drainage option. Most residents would have preferred this faster, cheaper option.
Please vote for Luepke in the upcoming election.
Jonathan Rewitzer
Courtland
