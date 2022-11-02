I live in Bernadotte Township. Nicollet County Commissioner John Luepke always got my vote. Until this year. I can't vote for Luepke because of redistricting, so my vote will go to Terry Morrow.
Competitive radio ads about the board voting for levy increases and pay raises got me thinking about the employees of Nicollet County. The latter carry out the duties imposed upon them by our state and federal agencies. They are our public servants, roughly 280 employees working in approximately 17 specialized areas, from auditor-treasurer to corrections to public health and social workers to veterans services.
All are well-qualified employees, experts in their fields, the best in my opinion, and there-in lies the problem. The private sector needs well-qualified experts, too, and they are willing to pay what the market will bear. It's basic economics: supply and demand.
When private employers pay more for well-qualified experts, our county experts leave. That means that our services suffer. Frankly, I'm not willing to wait for an extra half-hour when I dial 911 because the sheriff is understaffed.
I won't accept an appointment 60 days out to help my elderly neighbor to apply for home care services.
We need to retain our well-qualified experts, and we can only do this through equity pay adjustments. These are not merit increases, promotions or reclassifications.
Their sole purpose is to maintain pay equity with the private sector, which, in turn, retains our well-qualified experts and the vital services they provide on behalf of Nicollet County.
If you live in Nicollet County’s District 5, please re-elect Luepke because he values our well-qualified county staff and the services they provide.
Greg Peterson
New Ulm
