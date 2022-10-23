I am a resident of the rural New Ulm area and Nicollet County’s 5th District. I’m proudly casting my vote for county commissioner — John Luepke — and encouraging others to consider voting for him on election day, too.
Luepke has worked hard to be a voice for the people of his district. He really listens to his constituents’ issues and cares about what is best for the communities and the people and that’s something that is sometimes rare these days.
A couple of years back, my family had an issue that we raised with Commissioner Luepke. We felt that he truly had our backs was listening and working to try to help our cause.
I hope that others will see the kind of person and candidate Luepke is and be sure to make their voices heard on election day.
Veleda Cordes
New Ulm
