District 5 of Nicollet County is a very large and diverse area. Stretching from North Mankato to Fort Ridgely, the district includes everything from part of a city and three villages, to recreational land, to full-blown agriculture production.
As diverse as its landscape, the concerns and opinions of the residents of District 5 vary greatly as well.
This is why it is so important for the commissioner representing the district to listen to all sides of an issue, do the homework, and make an educated decision based on that.
I feel that John Luepke has and will continue to do this. Luepke will always place the safety and well-being of the public as a top priority.
For a strong, independent voice for District 5 vote for Luepke.
Robert Hulke
New Ulm
