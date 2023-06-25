How many of us have paid a speeding ticket? Sure we were speeding, but I know some people passed me before I got caught.
How many of us fudged some charitable contributions on our tax form to move to a lower bracket? So what if somebody else has to make up the lost revenue.
How many of us have forgotten to pay our property tax and were fined $100 for a late fee and then complained about the penalty?
Now that confession has fallen out of favor, we need an organization to make us feel better about these behaviors.
We could call it Make Allowances for Greasy Actions. If we could only find a high profile person to head up this outfit. Shoot, maybe we could sell caps. If we could only think of a catchy acronym.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.