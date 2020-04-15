Absentee voting includes voting in person at an election office. However, even absentee voting conducted by mail differs from mail balloting:
In absentee voting, a ballot is sent to any individual who requests one, whether they are a registered voter or not. (If they are not registered, they are sent a registration application along with the ballot.) Anyone who does not request a ballot is not sent one.
In mail balloting, a ballot is sent to each registered voter without the registered voter needing to request it. Anyone who is not a registered voter can still request one through the absentee voting process.
Also, in absentee voting, each ballot is sent to whatever address was requested.
In mail balloting, each ballot is sent to the address specified when the voter registered, ordinarily their residence within the precinct.
In mail balloting, the ballot is sent as non-forwardable mail. A ballot returned as undeliverable serves as an indication the voter may no longer reside where registered. Registration records marked as “challenged” for this reason or any other are an exception to the general rule that ballots are sent to all registered voters. Such voters need to individually interact with the elections office.
Absentee voting and mail balloting have different goals. Absentee voting allows individual voters to receive exceptional treatment within an election conducted primarily at polling places. By contrast, mail balloting is the primary way in which voters cast their ballots. An in-person option serves voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail or who are unable or unwilling to return that ballot.
The comparative administrative burden depends on the number of voters who request absentee voting ballots. If only a few do, processing the requests is easier than sending ballots to all registered voters. However, handling a large number of requests is less efficient than sending ballots to everyone in a bulk operation.
Last but not least, sending mail ballots to all registered voters results in more completed ballots mailed back than if voters need to request absentee voting. These additional ballots from voters who would not have requested absentee voting divide into two categories that need to be considered separately.
Additional mail voting replacing in-person voting.
Even if absentee voting is encouraged, indeed even if absentee voting is the only way to avoid a serious health risk, some voters won’t request it. And when I say some voters won’t request it, I mean that literally: not just people who are registered to vote, but people who actually vote. Having not requested absentee voting, they wind up voting in person. With mail balloting, they could have voted by mail.
Wisconsin’s election on April 7 is telling. Far more voters used absentee voting than ever before. And yet, there were still a large number voting in person.
Some resulted from failures in the absentee voting process, but many others simply had not requested absentee voting. From a public-health standpoint, the important question isn’t their reason, it is their number. This large group of in-person voters could have been avoided with mail balloting.
Additional mail voting replacing non-voting
Not everyone registered to vote does in fact vote. Some people are staunchly committed to voting or to abstaining from voting, but others may allow circumstances to influence their behavior.
If one of these individuals has a ballot spontaneously arrive in their mailbox, they may vote when they otherwise would not have.
This narrow slice of the mail balloting picture attracts disproportionate attention. Some commentators are concerned the extra voters may have been pressured or even coerced. Other commentators are pleased by broader participation in voting.
Neither view is implausible, but experience with mail balloting provides more support for the optimistic view. However, one should not forget that both views concern only the small number of people who are (1) registered to vote, (2) not taking the initiative to vote, yet (3) voting when mailed a ballot.
However heated the arguments may be over that small number of people, they should not overshadow the concerns raised previously. The potential for increased participation is small change.
Most of the additional mailed-in ballots will not come from new voters, they will come from voters who would otherwise have voted in person. In the midst of a respiratory pandemic, that should be the primary focus.
Max is a professor emeritus of math, computer science, and statistics at Gustavus Adolphus College. He volunteers on Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon's working group on election security, regularly testifies before Minnesota legislative committees, and was recognized in 2014 with the National Association of Secrataries of State Medallion Award.
