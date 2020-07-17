One big reason why I am not in favor of mail-in ballots is rejected ballots.

I was an election judge for Belgrade Township before they went to mail in. We had one of the best systems in the country. Voters filled in a paper ballot and inserted it into a machine that checked it for mistakes and, if none, tallied the vote. If the voter made a mistake, the machine rejected it, the voter handed us the rejected ballot and was given a new one to fill out.

At the end of the day we would have a pile of rejected ballots. Size of the pile depended on how many voted.

In California, 102,428 mail-in ballots were rejected in the March primary elections.

In addition to the mistakes we found in Belgrade Township, mail-in ballots are prone to more rejects, such as missing signature, signature not matching what is on file, lost in mail, timely filing, etc.

In a tight election, rejected ballots could make the difference.

Would you want your vote to not be counted?

Gary Lindsay

North Mankato

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you