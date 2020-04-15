I’m sure most everyone saw the photos of Wisconsin voters standing in line waiting to vote April 7.
I applaud them for their determination to exercise their constitutional right to vote. However, to have them risk their health because the Wisconsin Legislature fought the governor’s desire to delay the vote until safer times is appalling.
There was a concerted effort in Wisconsin to minimize voting participation by limiting poll locations and fewer poll workers. This is called voter suppression.
COVID-19 has created a whole new world. That is why we need new methods to allow voter participation. The election in November is critical, and it’s important that all eligible voters have access to ballots.
We need mail in voting, and we need to begin implementing it now.
There are some in Washington D.C. that oppose voting by mail but our own senator, Amy Klobuchar, is sponsoring a bill to mandate the federal government promote and fund mail in ballots.
There is no basis that mail in balloting encourages cheating and fraud. While a few isolated incidents have occurred, they are no more prevalent than the few incidents that can occur with in person voting. There are procedures that can address opportunities to cheat.
Placement of ballot boxes for voters to drop in their ballot removes third party involvement, postage paid return envelopes and ballot tracking all have been successful in states currently using voting by mail.
Call your congressman and urge him to support mail in voting for America’s upcoming election and don’t forget to vote for the candidates who will fight for everyone’s right to vote, candidates like Dan Feehan.
Judith Bird
Byron
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.