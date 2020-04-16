In the face of the coronavirus, we don’t have to throw our sustainable practices out the window. Here are some suggestions for reducing waste in these challenging times.
Bagging your groceries
Continue to use your reusable bags when you can and brown paper sacks when you need to use the store bags. Another option? Hy-Vee asks that you not bring reusable bags into the store, but you can ask for paper sacks or cart your purchases to your car and transfer them into your reusable bags there.
If you are ordering groceries on-line for delivery or pickup, request paper sacks. Paper bags, unlike plastic, do decompose and are recycled easily. Some sites have a spot to check requesting the brown sacks. Others leave a comment space at on-line checkout where you can make that request.
Another option in the produce aisle: Use your own fabric bag or a 3-gallon compostable bag for your produce instead of plastic. These can be purchased in the bag aisles at Cub or Hy-Vee stores. That bag is made from plant material and can also be used for leaving food scraps at our free city organics dumpsters in Mankato and North Mankato.
Other ideas
Recycling your food scraps and compostable products (organics recycling) reduces food waste, reduces your trash and creates compost that has many environmental benefits. To sign up for using Mankato organics recycling dumpsters, call 311 or visit the city website, www.mankatomn.gov. On their Organics Recycling page there are links to more information (www.mankatozerowaste.com) and a two-minute “How to recycle food waste” video. In North Mankato, call 625-4141 to use its organics dumpster.
An additional measure you can take to reduce plastic pollution is asking restaurants that prepare your takeout order to hold the throw-away plastic utensils and straws and use your own reusable items.
Plastic concerns
For a sound, accessible overview of the plastics problem we recommend two videos produced on PBS. “The Plastic Problem” 11/27/19 www.pbs.org/newshour/show/the-plastic-problem looks at the state of our oceans and our global accumulation of plastic.
The documentary “Plastic Wars,” 3/31/20 www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/plastic-wars/ focuses on the difficulties in recycling plastic and the role of industry in the ever-increasing production of plastic.
Specifically, studies are finding that plastic, unlike natural compostable materials, never totally decomposes. Instead it breaks down into smaller and smaller fragments called microplastics.
These microplastics are now pervasive on our planet being found in our air, earth and water even in the most isolated lakes and streams. They are killing our wildlife, contributing to climate change and giving off chemicals that are contaminating our environment, as well as our health by contributing to weakened immune systems, hormone disruption, cancer and other health conditions https://www.consumerreports.org/food/how-to eat-less-plastic-microplastics-in-food-water/.
Unknowingly, we eat 5 grams of plastic a week, the equivalent of a credit card.
There is an estimated 9 billion metric tons of plastic from the last 70 years still with us. Currently, only 10% of the plastic produced in the U.S. has been completely recycled.
While we consumers have been urged to recycle our way out of the problem for decades, the production and use of plastic doubled from 1990-2010. If growth continues at the current rate, production will triple by 2050 and there will be more plastic by weight than fish in the ocean.
What can be done?
Think about your single-use plastics, such as straws, Styrofoam, K cups or plastic bottles and bags. It’s estimated that single-use items, comprise 40% of all plastic and eliminating them would make a significant difference. There is a plastic reduction pledge you can sign, resource information and other measures you can take to protect the earth on www.mankatozerowaste.com and www.blueearthproject.org.
Where you can, buy non-plastic items that can be reused or refilled. Glass, metals and aluminum are durable and more successfully recycled.
Many places are already addressing the issue. Eighty-one percent of Canadians support their current ban of single-use plastics by 2021. Minneapolis has banned Styrofoam, plastic straws and utensils in takeout from restaurants and has a fee on grocery store plastic bags. Duluth and St. Louis Park have passed similar ordinances and the Minnesota Legislature is now considering a bill to put a statewide fee on plastic bag use.
Support the notion that a company should be responsible for its plastic long after it is made as is required of electronic manufacturers in Minnesota.
Perhaps the biggest change would come from a change in mindset. We’re certainly doing that during our self-confinement.
Maybe this “think about what you’re doing” and “make do” spirit can become a part of our lives where buying less and reusing whatever we can, benefits our planet and our own resiliency.
Jane Dow and Betty Winkworth co-chair Mankato Zero Waste.
