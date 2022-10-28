Halloween should be a source of joy for children, including those in countries where cacao beans are grown. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Forced labor is still documented on many cocoa farms.
Moreover, at the bottom of the chain, cocoa farmers have been left in poverty year after year.
But Fair Trade chocolate is proof that change is possible and represents an important step towards larger reforms. Fair Trade certification prohibits the use of abusive child labor and encourages the adoption of safer, chemical-free farming methods.
Also, the guaranteed Fair Trade price paid for cocoa raises farmers’ incomes and supports a more environmentally sustainable small-scale farming model, which in turn provides hope for a better future for all our children.
This Halloween, you can help end the exploitation of children in the cocoa industry and raise awareness of Fair Trade by handing out Fair Trade chocolate.
Mankato has a strong history of supporting Fair Trade and is a Fair Trade city. Some area churches will be offering members alternative Fair Trade mini chocolates with cards to buy and hand out to trick or treaters purchased from Equal Exchange, a worker co-operative and Fair Trade pioneer.
I am co-chair of Mankato Area Fair Trade Town Initiative.
When you purchase Fair Trade Certified, you know the children are able to attend school and have opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have. The wonderful chocolate tastes even sweeter when you know your ethical purchases are protecting the earth and helping children and farming communities in developing countries get out of poverty.
Get inspired to incorporate Fair Trade into your holiday shopping. Visit MAFTTI's website for a shopping guide.
Jane Dow
Mankato
