The sociologist Jodi O’Brien once wrote, “Even realities that seem nonsensical and anarchical to outsiders reveal their own order and logic when carefully examined.”
The problem is, autism and other neurocognitive differences have been rather carelessly examined through the lens of the pathology paradigm, which is based on the prejudiced assumption that there is one “normal” neurology and by extension embodiment, the external manifestation of which is behavior.
The neurodiversity paradigm, on the other hand, assumes that, in the words of queer autistic scholar Nick Walker, “neurodiversity is a natural form of human diversity, subject to the same societal dynamics as other forms of diversity.”
Indeed, just as sexual diversity has and continues to be wrongfully pathologized by so-called “experts” who recommend harmful “treatment modalities” like conversion therapy, so, too, have autistics and other neurominority groups been severely misunderstood and subjected to horrific abuses and human rights violations under the guise of science.
Take, for instance, the development of Applied Behavior Analysis in the early 1960s, which was inspired by behaviorists like Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and spearheaded by UCLA psychologist O. Ivar Lovaas.
Using “aversive stimuli” ranging from withholding affection to electrocution, Lovaas sought to make autistic children “indistinguishable from their peers.” About a decade later in 1972, he and his autistiphobic colleagues co-founded the government-funded Feminine Boy Project, which attempted to turn gay and otherwise queer kids into straight kids.
The fact that conversion therapy for LGBTQIA+ people was inspired by conversion therapy for autistic people is but one node in the inherently intersectional Neurodiversity Movement, which, to quote Walker, “seeks civil rights, equality, respect, and full societal inclusion for the neurodivergent.”
Indigenous autistic author Jules Edwards observed that ABA “is forced assimilation, reminiscent of the boarding school era, when our children were stolen from our families and required by law to attend schools where we were beaten and worse for speaking our own Native languages.”
Such criticisms may seem outlandish to proponents of so-called “non-aversive” revisions of ABA, namely Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), which they claim to be the “gold standard” and “evidence-based treatment” for autism, but such rhetoric can and has been easily refuted by neurodiversity activists all around the world.
Firstly, it should be noted that pro-ABA academics, parents and organizations are all components of the Autism Industrial Complex, which commodifies autistics. Secondly, autism is no more a mental illness than homosexuality, which the World Health Organization (WHO) also considered an illness until May 17, 1990. Thirdly, in 2020, the Department of Defense (DOD) reported that “The research literature on ABA services … does not meet criteria for ‘reliable evidence’ under TRICARE standards.” Fourthly, in 2019, the DOD reported that 76 percent of autistics who were subjected to said services — which only serve to enforce neuronormativity — showed no changes whatsoever, as we cannot possibly “cure” somebody of their neurocognitive style any more than we can “cure” somebody of their sexual orientation.
Indeed, just as attempting to do the latter leads queer people to acquire post-traumatic stress and die by suicide at significantly higher rates than the straight majority, so, too, does attempting to do the former lead to similar results.
But what about the autistic child who is a “flight risk” at school? Or the autistic kid who throws punches and bangs their head against blunt objects? Or the one who avoids eye contact? People forget that, as Walker points out, “the desire of slaves to escape from slavery was diagnosed by some white southern physicians as a medical ‘disorder’ called drapetomania.”
Indeed, to flee is a perfectly normal response to trauma, something autistic and otherwise neurodivergent kids experience, for instance, in special education programs, which, as several neurodiversity scholars and activists have already thoroughly established, are yet another manifestation of segregation.
To fight and self-harm is, once again, another well-understood trauma response. As for avoiding eye contact, well, that’s also perfectly understandable, since autistic children perceive more sensory information than their non-autistic peers.
Further, avoiding eye contact is actually customary in cultures outside the United States, which reinforces Jeanne Marecek and Rachel T. Hare Mustin’s conclusion that “Ultimately, the decision to regard any set of behaviors or experiences as a psychological disorder … is not and cannot be a scientific one. It is a political and moral choice.”
On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will have their own political and moral choices to make. Until then, those candidates who are running for office must also make the moral decision to heed the warnings of neurominorities and support neurodiversity activists who seek to transform this state into a neurocosmopolitan society that, in the words of Walker, “accepts and welcomes neurocognitive differences in experience, communication, and embodiment in the same sort of enlightened way that a cosmopolitan individual accepts and welcomes cultural differences in dining habits.”
Bruce W. Wenzel is a graduate student in sociology at Minnesota State University and lives in Mankato.
