I'm ashamed of the editorial board at The Free Press. It only took them four days after those awful mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, to politicize the tragedies and run three editorials calling for gun control. This is disrespectful. This is standing on graves to score political points.
The editorial from the Tribune News Service by Leland Nally said, "Putting politics aside is the most disrespectful thing to do in the face of a mass shooting." That's false.
What we should do is comfort the survivors and families who lost loved ones. Passing redundant laws about background checks will not bring their friends and family.
I may be more inclined to listen to the Democrats on gun control if they spoke about it more often than the two weeks following a mass shooting. Their obvious apathy on the issue every other day of the year makes it seem like they stand on graves for their own electoral gain.
People often sneer when Christians offer prayers for the survivors of mass shootings. They say, 'Do something' or 'God isn't fixing this.' The fact remains that the only thing us mortals can do in the face of tragedy that means anything is offer our silent presence and a petition to the Almighty. We bicker about solutions to the epidemic of gun violence in this nation, but the truth is we have no solution for human depravity.
We cannot pass a law against man's natural inclination toward evil.
Zachary Borneke
Eagle Lake
