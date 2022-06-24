Independent School District 77 was poised to re-define its mission and vision on June 20, striking “learner success through … relevant curriculum … [and] learner excellence.”
The motion before the school board would replace those words with “every learner will be seen for who they are (sic)... learners will experience a school environment that builds their voice and agency.”
Voice and agency? In October, the board made national headlines for intimidating parents into silence and barring comments critical of board members from open forum discussions. The new proposal promises that “learners and families will be seen and heard,” but the district has already broken that promise.
Although an open forum and the final vote were scheduled for June 20, as of June 19 www.isd77.org was already displaying the drafted mission statement prominently on the splash page as well as on the header and the footer of each page.
Forget the forum. Forget the vote. The district has already implemented the change.
The new policy’s emphasis on self-identity and emotional well-being displaces the academic objectives that properly should be at the center of ISD 77’s mission and vision. Schools, indeed, are the one public institution expected to focus on academics; if schools fail that objective, who will fill the gap?
The Minnesota Constitution states that public schools are necessary because “the stability of a republican form of government depend(s) mainly upon the intelligence of the people.” Is it too much to expect Mankato Area Public Schools to adopt a mission and vision that would foster intellectual growth above all else?
Ryan MacPherson
Mankato
