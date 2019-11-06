In response to the recent Free Press article “Mankato development in housing, commercial continues upward,” I agree with the article that there is a greater need for apartments and other mutli-family houses based on the growing population of Minnesota State University students who are choosing to live off campus.
As pointed out in the article, the city of Mankato is attracting many new people into the community, causing a large increase in the population over the past several years. There has been a lot of money spent towards construction in order to rebuild the community.
There is a much higher demand for these upgrades in the community due to the growing population.
The author also speaks about the higher number of homes for sale in North Mankato this year.
Recently higher end homes have been selling faster than they have ever sold before. There have been three, $1 million dollar homes that have sold this year. This is great to see because it shows the value that these homes can bring to the Mankato community.
However, this is creating problems for the college students who are looking to rent an apartment in the community.
Recent construction has been focusing on making the houses in the city of Mankato worth more money. This is making it harder for college students who are living off campus to find affordable houses or apartments to rent. Currently about 80% of students who attend MSU are living off campus, with majority of them living within a two mile radius of campus.
Over the years there has been a huge increase in the number of students living off campus, which shows the need for rental properties and affordable housing in the Mankato community.
Although the increase in the city’s population may tend to lead towards higher end homes, there is still a significant need for housing options for college students. Mankato is a college town, and the increase in demand for nicer homes for the upper class should not be taking away affordable housing for the college students who are in need of an apartment or home to rent.
Arica Kath
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.