With the recent story from The Free Press about law enforcement in Mankato welcoming body cameras, I felt compelled to write another letter thanking Mankato police and the city for making this happen.
Yet again, Mankato PD shines high above the behavior of law enforcement elsewhere in the state. Our police are gladly equipping themselves with cameras because they truly have nothing to hide and see the value of recording video to protect themselves professionally and have better transparency.
Everything I read about them in the paper or elsewhere is overwhelmingly positive.
A recent story related the account of a woman in distress who was high on substances and running around with no pants by the trains. She was detained without much of a fuss, taken to the hospital to be checked, then booked into jail without a scene.
These kinds of stories can have a profound impact on whether a community feels safe and protected by law enforcement who are a part of the community rather than “being policed” to maintain social order.
Mankato PD and city officials involved, I thank you. I thank you for every day working to make sure our city is safe and equipped to move into a better future as a team with law enforcement in a transparent, diverse and culturally sensitive way.
If you could bottle and sell what you all are doing, Mankato would be rich and the world would be a better place. Thank you.
Anne Sweeney
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.