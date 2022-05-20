I was a resident of Mankato when I was drafted by the local Mankato draft board in 1968. I served in Vietnam.
The Mankato furor of 1972 seems too little and too late. No one in Mankato protested against the war when it was escalating. None of these 1972 protesters were in any danger of serving in a combat zone.
With the war being abandoned by the United States, the Mankato protesters, so sure of their safety and moral righteousness, then and now, shut down the city. So what?
Norman Teigen
Hopkins
