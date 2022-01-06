Mankato Area Public Schools is committed to providing families and the greater community open, accurate and transparent information about all aspects of the school district, from classroom happenings and athletic activities to the policies and plans considered and adopted by the School Board.
There is never a lull, and school staff strive to provide accurate and timely communications to all stakeholders.
To help in these efforts, MAPS uses social media platforms to highlight student success and promote the positive work in our schools by dedicated staff, students, and families.
We recognize, though, that not everyone uses social media the same way. For some, the platform is used as a forum to exchange ideas, pose questions, and share opinions that may not be popular. MAPS is an unwavering supporter of First Amendment protections, and students in our schools are taught the virtues of this critical American liberty.
We share this background information to articulate that while MAPS closely monitors social and alternative media chatter related to school district affairs, school officials do not respond to politically motivated and/or factually inaccurate postings, blogs or websites.
Alternative media, regardless of their political affiliation, is not real news. The school district does not lend credence by responding.
For example, at its Dec. 5 meeting, the MAPS School Board revised a professional development policy to align with a Minnesota statute that was passed in 2021: Statute 122A.70 Teacher Mentorship and Retention of effective teachers.
On a regular basis, the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) reviews new statutes and provides school districts with recommendations for policy revisions to ensure they are in line with recently passed legislation. The revised MSBA policy outlines the development of teacher mentoring programs for teachers new to the profession or district, including teaching residents, teachers of color, teachers with special needs, or experienced teachers in need of peer coaching.
The policy includes guidance on seeking additional funding as well as implementation of mentor programs.
For some in the alternative media universe, this policy has led to outlandish headlines such as “Wildly Racist MN School Board Just Approved an Unthinkable Plan for White Teachers” and “White guilt idiots: Minnesota school board votes on race-based division measures for staff.”
These headlines and the assertions are absurd and do not merit a response, other than to remind individuals interested in accurate information to continue to follow MAPS on social media and rely on the valid and credible mainstream local media professionals that we are fortunate to have in our area.
The lies, inappropriate language, bullying and threats cast a negative light on the entire Mankato community.
And worse, our children and young people are watching and reading. What are they being taught about how to use social media? MAPS is not above criticism, nor do we believe that everyone must agree with everything we do.
We do however believe that engaging with one another should be done with common courtesy, civility and honesty as a rule, not an exception.
Paul Peterson is superintendent of Mankato Area Public Schools. Stacy Wells is director of communications.
