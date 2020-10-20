The North Mankato Taylor Library Jack-o'-Lantern Walk was amazing. What a wonderful event.
Too bad Mankato doesn't allow events like this.
Andrew Bobrytzke
Mankato
Snow likely. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 20, 2020 @ 6:41 am
Michael Joseph Olinger, age 64 of Waseca died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester after a long illness. Born on September 20, 1956, in Mankato, he was the son of Eugene and May Olinger of Mankato. He graduated in 1975 from Mankato High School. He worked for many…
