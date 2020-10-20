Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow likely. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.