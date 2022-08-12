I am the founding chair of Mankato Area Fair Trade Town Initiative.
With dismal news so easy to find, your Aug. 7 report about Beans Coffee going mobile is heartening — because it’s an example of a local initiative positively responding to change.
When Clay Sharkey and Eric Poppler started up at the Farmers’ Market almost a decade ago, they heard customers asking, “Is your coffee Fair Trade?” They responded by changing to a Fair Trade certified source. Since then, most of their brews have carried the Fair Trade USA label.
As Poppler said, “Mankato has local pride. It’s so cool that people here get behind the local aspect of things.”
It’s also true that Mankatoans support a coffee marketing system that benefits the actual producers as well. Long may they continue to do so.
Paul Renshaw
Washington, DC
