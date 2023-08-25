I walk at Sibley Park during the summer and fall. The flowers, the zoo, the playground in the park — all of the park — just makes me happy. It is such a delightful walking experience.
I just want to say a big thank you to the young people and adults who do such a wonderful job of planting and caring for the flowers at Sibley Park and in the beautiful containers placed throughout the downtown area of Mankato.
They do a remarkable job, and we all enjoy the beautiful flowers so very much. We know the upkeep of the park is a lot of work. These people need to know how much they are appreciated.
We also appreciate the park management that looks after everything that is done to the park to make it look so beautiful — the gardens, the mowing, the care of trees, the animals’ upkeep, everything. We know it takes an army to get all of these things done.
Everyone does a wonderful job. You can tell all these employees take great pride in their work.
Thanks again to the great group of people who make this all happen. You are appreciated beyond words.
Janette Abraham
Lake Crystal
