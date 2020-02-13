The Free Press was absolutely correct in its editorial calling on the Minnesota Legislature to pass legislation creating an emergency insulin fund that should be paid for, in part, by insulin manufacturers.
Minnesotans, especially those without insurance, are dying because they can’t afford life-sustaining insulin due to the fact that insulin prices have more than tripled. That is completely unacceptable.
As children, we were taught that if we created a mess, we had to help clean it up. It has been suggested by a portion of the Legislature that insulin manufacturers should not be held responsible for assisting in fixing the issue they created. This, too, is completely unacceptable.
Insulin manufacturers hold a monopoly over their product, which has allowed them to dramatically increase the price. They know that diabetics will pay these exorbitant prices because they have no choice.
Tragically, Minnesotans, including young people who are no longer on their parent’s insurance after aging off the policy, are being caught up in this price-gouging scheme.
Gov. Tim Walz and members of the Minnesota House of Representatives have said they are committed to passing legislation early in the upcoming legislative session. The passage of legislation to create an emergency insulin fund for diabetics who can’t afford insulin is crucial so they can stay alive. They should be applauded for that commitment.
Mankato area legislators should join with them and put the lives of Minnesotans above the profits of the pharmaceutical industry.
Nathan Loewy
Winthrop
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.