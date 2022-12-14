An article in the Dec. 6 edition of The Free Press touts Blue Earth County Attorney Patrick McDermott’s involvement in court diversion programs.
Adult criminal diversion, adult drug diversion, juvenile delinquency diversion and truancy program policies were adopted by me when I was county attorney, and all can be found in my office’s 2013 Year-End Report and Policy Manual for 2014.
The Drug Court, Veterans’ Court and Truancy Court programs were spearheaded by Judge Kurt Johnson, Judge Bradley Walker and Judge Norbert Smith, respectively. They were all implemented during my service as county attorney.
As an assistant county attorney of mine, Pat McDermott was one of many who worked on diversion programs. Assistant County Attorney Mark Lindahl was part of a team implementing juvenile diversion and improvements in truancy case processing. I authorized Lindahl’s travel to Rhode Island in 2006 in order to learn and observe about their truancy intervention/teen court program.
Judge Smith, probation agents and school staff also attended. A juvenile diversion program was already in place.
The article also referenced the Blueprint for Safety policy intended to improve processing of domestic abuse cases in order to try to prevent new abuses. That policy was spearheaded by Bob Sutter. CADA was a big part of implementation as was county corrections, law enforcement, the courts, and me during my last term as county attorney.
Ross Arneson
Mankato
