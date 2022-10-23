The Mankato River Ramble is a premier Minnesota bicycling event. Approximately 1,800 riders from around the state participated this year.
The riders got to see our area in full fall colors and the event showcased Minneopa State Park, Red Jacket Trail, Rapidan and the Judson Bottom Road. There was food, and music at every rest stop (pie at Rapidan).
Thank you to the organizers, sponsors and the 150 volunteers who make this event a success every year.
John Goranson
Mankato
