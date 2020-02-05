Does the Maple River school district need us, the taxpayers, to survive?
I would have to answer "yes" but turn this question around and ask yourself do we the taxpayers need the Maple River school district for us, the district taxpayers, to survive?
I would have to answer "no" — we do not.
Does spending more than $100 million of district tax dollars, plus the tax dollars from the whole state of Minnesota, for the combined population of 3,434 from four small towns make sense to you?
There are plenty of schools located around the Maple River school district. They are only 15 to 20 miles away from each of the four towns.
Options are out there that don't require spending more than $100 million.
Mary Cathryn Ricker stated if future enrollment mimics the historical trend, the district would fall far below 700 students before the building bonds are paid off in 2050.
Robert Boeck
Amboy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.