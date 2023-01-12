As we move into 2023, I am concerned about a pattern of the Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) board changing its values and policies over the last two years without regard for community stakeholders.
The following are just two examples of that pattern:
July 19, 2021 — The MAPS board passed an “equity framework” that was supposedly based on 117 interviews and surveys, none of which was validated by the board. Most people speaking at an open forum expressed serious concerns about the framework, yet there was no delay in its implementation and no more discussion.
June 20, 2022 — The MAPS board passed Policy 104, establishing a new mission and vision focusing on “identity” and emotional well-being instead of academic objectives. The new policy was implemented without public discussion that included conversation among teachers, students and parents.
Many feel pressured to stay silent even when teachers and staff are allowed to participate in policy discussions. As noted by the director of administrative services for MAPS: “Staff wants the opportunity to share feedback and give input, but they want it conducted safely and productively, without the fear of retaliation.”
I am optimistic that 2023 will include decisions by the MAPS board that clearly show it represents the community it serves rather than activists, politicians or others influenced by outside interests.
Julie Strusz
Mankato
