Until I retired last year, I was a district court judge in the First District, which includes Scott, LeSueur, Sibley and McLeod counties.
Judges in Minnesota are very fortunate in not being beholden to political parties. My personal beliefs are rarely squarely in line with any party, but I recently had occasion to meet a candidate for Minnesota House seat 22B, Marcia Stapleton and I’m going to vote for her for one reason I deem reasonable in this most divisive season. I like her.
If you meet her, I think you will like her, too, and hopefully you will vote for her.
Rex D. Stacey
Belle Plaine
