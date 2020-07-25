Concerning Wednesday's mandate by Gov. Tim Walz for Minnesotans to wear masks, the "mandate" is not a law.
Similar to the "stay-at-home order" it is merely an executive order. The administration is calling it a mandate to make it sound mandatory.
Thanks to the U.S. Constitution, it is not possible for the governor to force you to wear a mask. For example, the same logic would apply if the governor didn't want you getting skin cancer and told everyone to wear a hat and long sleeves while outside.
What will be interesting to see is how many people go along with this request (yes, that is all it is) without questioning it or thinking for themselves. I would guess that the majority of people in this state will go along with it without questioning anything. That is scarier than the spread of any virus.
Christopher Sodeman
St. James
