I’ve written to our mayor and every member of our City Council encouraging them to vote for mandatory masking in Mankato.
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Blue Earth County, many of us who fall into the category of those most vulnerable to the virus feel even more compromised because so many of our fellow citizens are not wearing masks in public.
Although I am not easily frightened, I am deeply concerned about what will happen to me if I do contract the virus. Consequently, I am no longer shopping or even leaving my home unless it’s for something I really need. This means I’m not spending my discretionary income at local retail establishments unless both their employees and their customers are wearing masks.
There have been no in-person worship services or meetings at my church, St. John’s Episcopal, since March 15 and we will not gather there again until there have been no new cases in Blue Earth County for at least two weeks.
This has affected member giving in a negative way and we can only hope to catch up when we’re able to be together again.
I imagine that many local businesses and retail establishments would appreciate a similar move by Mankato’s City Council on their behalf. Currently, they are caught in the middle between those who wear masks and those who don’t.
Regardless of the difficulty, as leaders, it is the council’s responsibility to make decisions based on what is best for everyone they serve. This is not about popularity and re-election.
My hope and prayer is that they will vote to require that masks be worn by everyone. I believe time will reveal that this is the right decision for our city.
Rev. Chris Fair Beebe
Mankato
