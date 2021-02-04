It must be quite difficult to select what to cover on a Saturday when local schools are hosting wrestling triangulars, a hockey game and basketball games.
Thankfully, on Saturday The Free Press elected to cover none of these events. Instead, it’s Sunday edition ran a fluffy propaganda piece in the sports section to support Gov. Tim Walz’ questionable executive order mandating masks for youth athletes.
This piece did not do a deep dive into the issues, provide viewpoints from a variety of perspectives, or provide any data to support anything contained therein.
Instead, as though instructed by the Walz administration, it covered it with the "aw shucks, gosh dang it. It’s hard but we’re doing are darnedest"-type mantra we’ve all come to expect when The Free Press covers questionable decisions by the Walz administration.
Fitting, because what we really want is more "by golly, we’re doing our part to keep kids safe from COVID." After all, COVID is responsible for maybe one death among the more than 50,000 COVID cases for persons between the ages of 0 and 17 here in Minnesota, according to state records.
To paraphrase Gov. Walz, prevent just one COVID death and it’s all worth it.
Wait, prevent a COVID death by causing hundreds more suicides and thousands to experience physical, mental and emotional health issues and reduced educational outcomes is all worth it? I digress.
Kudos Free Press, keep ignoring actual local sports events and keep up the good propaganda!
Dan Godfrey
Eagle Lake
