Around 7:30 p.m. June 15, I drove masked through a nearby fast food restaurant lane to pick up a hamburger.
The young man who took my money was wearing his mask around his chin. The young man who handed me my food wore his mask dangling from one ear. It appears that both think wearing a mask is a joke.
My husband and I are in the vulnerable population for COVID-19. Mask wearing is no joke for us or the other elderly or compromised citizens in the Mankato area.
My advice for our large group of vulnerable people is to stop buying at restaurants that fail in this simple gesture to protect us.
Karen E. Knox
Mankato
