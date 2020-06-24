Since Friday morning, we've seen reports that 25 players on the Clemson football team have COVID-19, the Phillies and Blue Jays training facilities shut down due to outbreaks, and locally, three businesses in Mankato closed due to employees contracting the virus.
I am certain that the Phillies and Blue Jays have more money, expertise and resources than any local business to prevent the spread, but they still had to close down.
COVID-19 is serious and deadly. As of Monday, it has killed nearly twice as many people as the flu, and the death tolls are climbing.
Besides social distancing, the best way to stop the spread, hospitalizations and deaths is to wear a mask. I am calling on the Mankato City Council to pass an ordinance to mandate masks in public indoor spaces.
I hope Greater Mankato Growth will support the measure. I read last week they are calling on Gov. Tim Walz to reopen the state. As we've seen, reopening isn't helpful, if businesses are closing down shortly afterwards due to infections.
Mandate masks just as you mandate seat belts — it will save lives.
Logan Campa
Mankato
