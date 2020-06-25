People sacrificed a lot between 1929 and 1945, with burdens forced onto them by the economic extremity of the time and with burdens accepted willingly in support of a larger war effort.
I'd like to think that group might have gotten behind a community mask-wearing ordinance if it helped beat back a virus until a vaccine could be produced, and if it meant a proven way to protect each other, but maybe 21st-century American willingness to sacrifice has a half-life of only 12 weeks or so.
The arguments that requiring masks in public is a personal freedom issue, or a blow to the local economy, or unenforceable we have all heard before. Still, we now require people in cars to wear seat belts, and we now ban smoking indoors in commercial establishments, with little to no added pressure for our police.
And no one in his or her right mind — certainly not, I hope, the health professionals that serve on the Mankato City Council now and then — worries about personal freedom or the challenge to enforcement when we require school children to be immunized in order to attend school.
Some things are worth a little inconvenience, after all, and history might end up being kind to us for acting during a time when there was no effective leadership coming out of Washington.
Richard Robbins
Mankato
