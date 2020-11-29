To wear a mask for health against this virus called COVID-19 — why is it still a big deal?
Menard’s in Mankato deserves recognition for implementing and mandating masks be worn by everyone in the store. They began the policy back in May. There was resistance, yet today if you have a business, a mask is mandated.
How many lives would be saved if President Donald Trump had implemented a nation-wide mandate? As president he must share responsibility for the current COVID-19 death toll of 250,000.
How do we as a country accept that death toll in just 10 months? Are we really a great America?
The combined 9/11, Vietnam and Korea conflicts resulted in 97,702 deaths.
Will there be a memorial for America’s COVID-19 deaths?
Bruno Gad
Mankato
