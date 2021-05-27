I believe it was about 10 years ago when then President Barack Obama said: "Elections have consequences." I selected a few notable consequences of a remarkable 2020 presidential election.
The Biden Administration's logical decision to continue with the widespread roll out and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine has gone very well.
On the other hand after about four months in office and with very slim majorities in Congress President Joe Biden and his administration embarked on a significant federal government transformation, turning back a great number of the Trump administration's accomplishments.
Moreover they passed one and proposed two other huge spending plans for a total of about $6.4 trillion. The national debt is now about $28.3 trillion. One trillion is a million multiplied by a million.
The U.S. Constitution (foundation of our constitutional Republic and limited government) as written protects individual freedom and liberty. As the role of centralized federal government expands, the rights of individual citizens contract.
It seems to me democratically founded institutional bodies, including but not limited to governmental agencies and scientific academies, have evolved to where they are run by an elite group of people interested more in political power and control than public service.
And as to any follow the science confusion, during the pandemic some of us learned that politicized science is not science at all. If applied correctly I think mathematics should be our most trusted science. It deals with the logic of shape, quantity and arrangement. It makes our lives orderly and prevents chaos.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
