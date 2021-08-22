Mayo Clinic Health System is a gem. I recently had a battle with COVID. I was treated here in Mankato at the hospital for eight days.
This may sound unbelievable, but I will tell you that every single interaction I had with every single employee here, from nurses, doctors, patient care assistants, housekeepers, physical therapists and others, was a positive experience for me.
I felt cared for, and totally confident in their abilities.
So I would like to just thank all of them publicly from the bottom of my heart. It is amazing how these people are used by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to care for patients.
I feel so blessed that we have Mayo right here in our backyard.
Jeff Younge
North Mankato
