Regarding a recent letter "Mayo’s $600,000 naming rights expenditure disturbing" (Jan. 20) by Dr. Steven Penkhus.
Dr. Penkhus is absolutely correct here. He writes, "The HIPPA law protects all personal health information including verbal information. There is no way to protect verbal health information privacy when two people are in the same room."
I found this to be shockingly true when my wife was in the Mayo hospital in Mankato this past September. We could readily hear everything about her roommate's condition when health care personnel visited. No doubt her roommate and her family could learn everything about my wife's condition as well.
Considering the minute attention to the HIPPA detail in all other aspects of health care, this is a glaring breach of privacy.
When my wife was in an El Camino hospital, a nonprofit hospital in Mountain View, California, not only was there one person to a room, but the rooms were much larger.
What Dr. Penkhus does not mention in his letter is that the Mayo Clinic Health System CEO was paid $3.5 million in 2018. Perhaps the Mayo could pay a little less on salaries and a bit more on better hospital rooms.
Leigh Pomeroy
Mankato
