We have here in Mankato a shining gem. It is the Mayo Clinic Health System.
We started in February for my husband getting chemo and radiation. Then he ended up in the hospital with COVID for a week. He came home, and I was hospitalized for five days with COVID and COVID pneumonia.
Every staff member was kind, helpful, professional — doctors, nurses, lab, housekeeping and kitchen.
I pray for their health and safety.
Vicky McVicker
Mankato
