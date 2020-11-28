We have here in Mankato a shining gem. It is the Mayo Clinic Health System.

We started in February for my husband getting chemo and radiation. Then he ended up in the hospital with COVID for a week. He came home, and I was hospitalized for five days with COVID and COVID pneumonia.

Every staff member was kind, helpful, professional — doctors, nurses, lab, housekeeping and kitchen.

I pray for their health and safety.

Vicky McVicker

Mankato

