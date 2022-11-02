My husband and I bought our home in Ward 1 a little over five years ago. We chose to live and raise our children in Mankato because it was a growing community that had a lot to offer for our family.
Mankato is lacking though in opportunities for children’s recreation and outdoor activities. That is why I was deeply disappointed when our current councilwoman, Karen Foreman, was the sole vote against the city providing leased land to Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota for their expansion.
The museum provides valuable services for children and attracts new young families to Mankato. I think if Foreman was present in our community on a more consistent basis, she would know the strong need and desire to expand community offerings for positive children’s’ activities.
Michael McLaughlin knows those needs well, as he is raising children in this community. Not only does he live here, but he is an active member of the community both through his career and volunteer opportunities.
That is why I think he deserves to be our representative on the City Council in Ward 1, because he is engaged with the community and present to understand its needs.
Chelsea Hintz
Mankato
