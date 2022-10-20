When an individual runs for the city council, there is an expectation that this person will reside in the ward for the duration of their term of office. This doesn't mean that this public official can't take a trip to any other place in the 50 states or take an exotic European river cruise for a limited period of time.
However, changing your residence, even though not permanent, during the winter months is not acceptable. It reminds me of an absentee landlord who only shows up occasionally when the landlord gets a complaint.
Michael McLaughlin is one who believes in being available to his constituents 12 months of the year. If a constituent has a problem that needs immediate attention, Michael will be available to attend to the constituent's concern in very timely fashion.
I had aspirations of running for public office after retiring but decided not to because I would be wintering in Texas. I felt this would be a disservice to those who elected me.
I expect that my council representative would be readily available to address my concerns and be available to inspect and, if necessary, personally inspect the object of my concern.
Gregg W. Asher
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.