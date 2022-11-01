I’ve known Michael McLaughlin since he was kid. I really got to know him as an adult when he returned to Mankato after serving in the Marine Corps including a tour in Iraq.
At that time, I was commander of VFW Post 950. McLaughlin joined and became active in the Post. As with any organization it is not easy to get members to help out and volunteer.
Even though he was a full-time student at MSU, working construction while being a dad, he still found time to chair our youth scholarship program. I even remember him bringing his infant daughter to our meetings.
He eventually agreed to become our VFW Post 950 commander. He served in that capacity for several years. He was instrumental in getting many young returning veterans to join our Post. Under his leadership we merged our two Mankato VFW posts.
McLaughlin's calm demeanor and get-it-done attitude allowed this to happen. He will bring this resume of skills to the Mankato City Council. Join me in voting for McLaughlin.
Randy Dombrovski
Mankato
