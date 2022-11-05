I'll be voting for Michael McLaughlin for Mankato City Council.
I've known McLaughlin most of my life. He's honest, hard working and approachable. Through his career and his military service he has honed his skills as a leader.
I'm always impressed with his understanding of how different levels of government work. He's a family man with kids going to school here. I'm confident McLaughlin is the right person for City Council.
Jeffrey Rohlk
Mankato
