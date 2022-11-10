Congratulations to the Mankato East High School girls soccer team for a great season this year.

The team finished the Minnesota state tournament with a win, a tie and one loss. The players and their coaches should be proud of the record-setting season of 20-1-1.

My concern is the lack of media coverage of the team at the state tournament once it lost the semi-final game. The team's Thursday game for third — a tie game — was overlooked by KEYC sports staff and nearly overlooked by The Free Press. The game was given only two inches of print.

It seems that a hometown team at a state tournament would be given a little more coverage than a token amount. Maybe because the sport is soccer, it is relegated to the back pages and given little notice.

I am really disappointed in the Mankato media for its poor coverage of a fantastic hometown soccer team that brought home a third-place trophy from the Minnesota state tournament. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.

John Uttech

Mankato

