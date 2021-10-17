At a press briefing Tuesday Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admonished a CBS national news media reporter for not doing enough to help sell the Build Back Better Act $3.5 trillion spending bill. The Speaker knows that should not be the news media's mission. Maybe she was being facetious.
Or maybe not, if she considers national media Democrat lapdogs. A 2020 Knight Foundation Poll showed 79 percent of those surveyed say media outlets are trying to persuade people to adopt a certain opinion.
My view of the national news media is they tend to carry political news stories that fit their politically bias narrative. Inconvenient news stories are often killed. When forced to cover them because they have been covered extensively elsewhere, they are often spun to fit their own narrative.
Last month's Gallup's annual Governance Poll indicated overall just 36 percent of U.S. adults say they have a great deal or fair amount of trust and confidence in the national news media to accurately and fairly report the news. And 34 percent had no trust at all.
Freedom of the press is a principle element of our constitutional republic. "Let the public know the facts and the country will be safe." (Abraham Lincoln)
But we should not accept print and electronic media opinion/commentary as the dictators of democracy.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
