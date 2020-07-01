My wife and I are fed up with the television media portraying law enforcement officers as villainous people.
Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day protecting us, and they deserve the highest respect and gratitude that we can bestow upon them.
It is wrong to vilify all law enforcement officers because of the actions of a few bad cops brought to media attention by the George Floyd tragedy. The vast majority of law enforcement officers are dedicated public servants and are unsung heroes.
No matter what crap the television media tries to force feed us in their negative, biased opinions of law enforcement officers, my wife and I, and countless friends, will never change our minds on what we think of law enforcement officers.
We say "thank you" to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office and the Mankato Department of Public Safety for their endless devotion to duty and public service, and "thank you" to all the dedicated law enforcement officers in all our area towns and cities.
Last but not least, "Thank you" to the security officers and guards who provide safety and protection to the many businesses and institutions in our area.
Thaddeus V. Hultengren
Mankato
